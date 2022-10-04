Android app deals of the day: Peace, Death! 2, Despotism 3k, DRAW CHILLY, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Peace, Death! 2

We are now ready to roundup all of Tuesday’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to also check out today’s deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 and these discounted Galaxy Tab A8 configurations as well. As for the apps, headliners include titles like Peace, Death! 2, Despotism 3k, DRAW CHILLY, Demetrios, Travel Tracker Pro, and more. Head below for more Android game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable at new all-time low of $1,500, we are now tracking Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB down at $900 to headline today’s Android hardware deals. On the tablet side of things, we are also now seeing deep deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A8 models with prices now starting from $159 shipped. Just be sure to scope out SanDisk’s 256GB Ultra Dual USB-C/A Flash Drive and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Peace, Death! 2:

Rules. Send clients to Heaven, Hell, or Purgatory based on the various signs they have. There are tricky clients who interact with each other, interfere with the Reaper’s work, or ignore the basic rules, which means you’ll have to be extra careful when you’re deciding where to send almost everyone. Clients. Many clients are unique individuals. Some of them are even a little famous – but any resemblance to actual people is totally, entirely coincidental. They’re not just unique faces, though – they also have unique abilities. For example, Jailers won’t let you send prisoners anywhere, Bureaucrats will surprise you with inspections, and the Musketeers are one for all and all for one!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

VIZIO’s VRR 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K QLED Smart TV no...
SteelSeries’ all-new 2023 Apex Pro TKL keyboard f...
Secure your home ahead of the holidays with a Ring Alar...
Turtle Beach’s Universal Flight Control System wo...
ecobee thermostats learn your routine to save on heatin...
Nulaxy’s metal silver snd Space Gray-style MacBoo...
Xbox Game Pass gains A Plague Tale: Requiem, Chivalry I...
Grab a refurbished 2022 Samsung The Frame QLED TV with ...
Load more...
Show More Comments