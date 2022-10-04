VIZIO’s VRR 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K QLED Smart TV now back down to all-time low at $538

Walmart is now offering the VIZIO 65-inch Class M6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $538 shipped. This one launched on Amazon in late 2021 at $670 and now more regularly sells for $600 at places like Best Buy where it is on sale for $540. Today’s deal is a couple bucks below our previous mention, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the lowest price we can find. VIZIO smart TVs have always delivered solid bang for your buck and the M6 is no exception with support for variable refresh rates, HDMI 2.1 input, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and AMD FreeSync for gaming. From there you can expect Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity alongside working with Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa for voice commands. Head below for more details.

For something more affordable, take a look at Amazon’s listing for the 50-inch M6 variant. This one comes along with essentially the same feature set as the model detailed above, just with a smaller 50-inch display and a lower price tag to match. It is now available at $398 shipped on Amazon, down from the as much as $530 price it has fetched there over the last few months and coming in slightly below the current Best Buy sale price.

Then go check out the refurbished pricing we are now tracking via Woot on the latest The Frame TVs from Samsung with deals starting from $680 Prime shipped.

And back over the summer, VIZIO unveiled its new 2022/2023 lineup of smart TVs. Ranging from entry-level options starting at $190 to more pricey VRR Wi-Fi 6E models that can support up to 240fps, all of the latest from the brand is detailed in our launch coverage right here.

VIZIO 65-Inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV features:

4K Ultra HD – Over 8 million pixels for breathtaking detail. 4 times the resolution of 1080p!

Dolby Vision Bright Mode You’ll see even more lifelike accuracy, color saturation, black detail, and brightness in Dolby Vision Bright picture mode, thanks to color pixel tuning that ramps up depth and detail to new heights. M-Series also supports HDR10/+ and HLG formats.

Quantum Color – Next-generation QLED delivers cinematic color with over a billion hues of vibrant color.

Full Array Backlight – Evenly distributed LEDs across the screen’s backlight deliver superior light uniformity and picture performance.

