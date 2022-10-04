Grab a refurbished 2022 Samsung The Frame QLED TV with AirPlay 2 down at $680, more

Today only, Woot is offering deals on a selection of home entertainment equipment ranging from speakers to TVs starting from $180. Leading the way has to be the discounts on factory recondition 2022 Samsung The Frame QLED AirPlay 2 TVs down as low as $679.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Here you can pick up the 43-inch model for the lowest price we’ve seen for a refurbished model with a brand new one going for $998 over at Amazon. Every model here comes with a 90-day limited warranty from Samsung. Here you get a 4K HDR TV with a 120Hz refresh rate and a new Matte Display anti-glare screen. The Frame gets its name by its ability to blend in as a picture frame in your home, displaying artwork while you’re working and not watching TV. Connectivity includes dual HDMI inputs with one supporting ARC for your sound system. Get more details in our launch coverage and head below to check out other deals.

More home entertainment deals:

After checking out these home entertainment deals from Woot, be sure to swing by our home theater hub for more on TVs, projectors, and other equipment. We’re currently tracking a deal on the 2022 model LG 77-inch Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV for $2,697 with included Visa gift cards. Its self-lit OLED pixels are joined by a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR support, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and four HDMI 2.1 ports. That’s on top of Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands, Apple’s AirPlay 2, three USB ports, and built-in Wi-Fi connectivity.

Samsung 2022 The Frame AirPlay 2 TV features:

Artwork, shows, movies and memories—display what you love on the picture frame-like TV. On The Frame, see everything on the QLED 4K TV at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit. With Anti-Reflection and the Matte Display, it’s easy on the eyes. Customize The Frame with a stylish bezel to fit your décor and hang it flush against the wall to look just like the real thing. Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!