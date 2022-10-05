M2 MacBook Pro drop to second-best prices starting at $1,149 (Save up to $200)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro for $1,149 shipped. Normally fetching $1,299, today’s offer marks the lowest we’ve seen since back in July at $150 off while delivering the second-best discount to date. The savings then step up to $200 off when you spring for the 512GB version, which now sits at $1,299. Best Buy is also matching the price, which applies to both the 256GB and 512GB capacities.

Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pro just launched earlier in the summer as the latest entry-level prosumer-level macOS machine. This time around you’re looking at all of the performance improvements offered by the M2 chip and its 10-core GPU to go alongside upwards of 8GB of memory and at least 256GB of storage. The 13.3-inch Retina Display and its 500 nits of brightness with P3 wide color support are complemented by a pair of Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6, and the latest backlit Magic Keyboard. Head below for a breakdown on how it fits into the rest of the current MacBook lineup.

Those who don’t need the improved performance brought on by the active cooling on the MacBook Pro above will want to check out the M2 MacBook Air instead. Also currently on sale for one of the very first times, this just-released MacBook also sports the latest in Apple Silicon, just with a different form-factor. There’s the return of MagSafe charging and 1080p FaceTime webcam, but also not quite as much savings on the $1,099 price tag.

Then on the higher-end side of the lineup, Amazon is beginning to clear out Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pros ahead of an expected M2 refresh later this fall. Delivering all-time lows, you can save on both 14- and 16-inch models with $400 in savings across the lineup starting from $1,599 with Retina XDR displays, MagSafe charging, and Thunderbolt in tow.

M2 MacBook Pro features:

This lightweight mobile workstation features an Apple M2 8-Core processor that is designed to deliver up to 18 percent greater, or 1.4x faster, performance compared to the previous M1 CPU while maintaining high battery efficiency. Its 10-core integrated GPU is also 35 percent faster than the M1, which significantly cuts down rendering times when working with intensive applications. The 13.3″ Retina display features a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, wide P3 color gamut support, and more.

