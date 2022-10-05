Chefman’s 20L family-sized stainless steel air fry oven just hit the Amazon low at $80 (Reg. $125+)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Toast-Air 6-Slice Convection Toaster Oven Air Fryer for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $170 at Best Buy where it is now matched for today only, this one usually sells for around $125 at Amazon and is now both $10 under our previous mention and at the lowest we have tracked there for today only. This is a 7-in-1 stainless steel countertop cooker that “air fries, bakes, broils, convection bakes, convection broils, toasts, and warms.” The adjustable temperature range from 200 to 450 degrees joins a family-sized 20-liter capacity that has enough space for six slices of bread or even a 5.5-pound chicken. It also ships with the dishwater-safe broil pan, flat wire rack, air fry basket, and removable crumb tray with a nonstick interior. More details below.

Today’s featured offer delivers one of the lower prices out there on an air fry oven with this kind of capacity from a trusted brand. But it might be worth taking a quick look at the more compact Mueller model that ships for $60 at Amazon right now if you’re just looking for a basic setup that will also bring a nice stainless steel unit to the countertop.

Alongside this deal on Instant’s Pod Plus coffee brewer, our home goods guide is also featuring the very first price drop on the brand’s new VersaZone dual basket air fryer at $170. Alongside some accessory offers, this deal provides a unique dual basket cooker that also doubles as a larger 9-quart model at the best price we have tracked yet. You can get a full breakdown of what to expect right here.

Chefman Toast-Air Convection Toaster Oven Air Fryer features:

Use the Air Fryer Mode to create healthy and delicious food, with deep fried crispiness. Enjoy your favorite fried food without the calories or smell associated with deep frying. The high-speed fans speed up baking & provide that desired fried finish & flavor.

This versatile 7-in-1 appliance air fries, bakes, broils, convection bakes, convection broils, toasts, and warms. Temperature range of 200-450°F makes it easy to achieve a healthy, crispy, fried finish using at least 98% less oil than traditional fryers. Make better-for-you fries that are just as crispy and tasty, roast a whole chicken, or perfect your avocado toast all in one appliance.

The spacious 20-liter capacity fits 6 slices of toast or roasts a 5.5lb chicken so you can make plenty of food for the entire family – without heating up your oven.

