First price drop hits Instant's VersaZone dual basket air fryer at $170, accessories from $11

Amazon is now offering the first notable price drop on the new Instant Vortex 9-quart VersaZone 8-in-1 Air Fryer at $169.95 shipped. Regularly $200 and currently matched directly from Instant Pot, this is $30 off, the first solid price drop, and, subsequently, a new Amazon all-time low. This one features 8-in-1 functionality including air fry, bake, roast, broil, reheat or dehydrate alongside the brand’s SyncCook and SyncFinish that ensures both baskets complete the cooking process at the same time. Joining the host of one-touch programs for “wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more,” this model features a VersaZone divider so you can use it as a dual basket air fryer or as one large 9-quart cooker. More deals and details below. 

You’ll find the rest of the deals and accessories in Amazon’s latest Instant Pot sale right here from $11.50, but for a more affordable dual basket experience check out the Chefman TurboFry Touch model. Amazon is selling this one for $107 shipped right now, providing a very similar 9-quart setup for even less. You won’t get the VersaZone divider action here, but it will otherwise deliver a very similar setup to the newer release detailed above. 

If you’re in the market for an affordable at-home juicer, we also just went hands-on with the new Magic Bullet Mini model. This one just launched in mid-September to deliver a sub $60 juicing experience for folks that don’t need the hardcore $200 or $300+ treatment. The short-form take away is that this little juicer handles anything I threw at it for a couple weeks straight and you can get a complete breakdown of the user experience in our Tested with 9to5Toys series right here. Swing by our home goods hub for more

Instant Vortex 9-quart VersaZone air fryer features:

  • 8-IN-1 FUNTIONALITY: More than an air fryer! Bake, roast, broil, reheat or dehydrate, SyncCook, SyncFinish
  • DUAL BASKET OPTION: Using our proprietary VersaZone technology, allowing you to cook in single 9QT or dual 4.5QT zones, with separate controls for each
  • SYNCHRONIZED COOKING: SyncCook lets you cook both baskets with the same cooking settings; SyncFinish lets you program baskets with 2 different settings to automatically finish at the same time!
  • EvenCrisp TECHNOLOGY: Advanced technology that drives air flow top down for a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time!
  • ONE-TOUCH SMART PROGRAMS: Customizable programs for one-touch wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more!

