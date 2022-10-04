Instant’s Pod Plus brews beans, espresso, K-Cups, and Nespresso pods at $160 (Reg. $200)

Alongside the first price drop on its new VersaZone Dual Air Fryer, Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus for $159.95 shipped. This one launched in summer 2021 at $200 and is now back down to the Amazon 2022 low. This is $40 in savings and the lowest price we can find on the versatile coffee maker that can handle ground beans, espresso shots, K-Cup and Nespresso pods – one of the few models out there capable of all this. It also features various brew strength options, a 19-bar espresso pump, multiple cup sizes, and enough space under the spout to get an up to 7-inch travel mug under there to get out of the door, coffee in hand, with as few dishes as possible. Hit up our launch coverage of the original model for more details and head below for additional details.

The K-Cup and ground beans-only Instant Solo Single Serve Coffee Maker is also marked down from $100 to $79.99 shipped at Amazon for a more affordable, albeit less capable, solution. However, you can save even more on the comparable Chefman InstaCoffee Max. This one delivers a very similar feature set as the Instant Solo model, but it sells for even less from $60 shipped at Amazon right now.

While we are also tracking an Amazon Instant Pot accessory sale from $6, the coffee deals don’t stop there. We also rounded up a series of notable price drops for folks looking to bring home a new espresso machine from Breville, Calphalon, and De’Longhi starting at $275 and with up to $200 in savings. Swing by our home goods hub for more.

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus features:

3-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and your own ground coffee with the included reusable pod

TAILOR EVERY POUR: Adjustable brew strength so you can make a bolder cup of coffee.

CAFÉ-QUALITY BEVERAGES: Perfect for coffee and espresso, brewing at the optimum temperature (195F) and pressure (19-bar pump for espresso)

SUSTAINABLE COFFEE-MAKING: Brew coffee from your own grounds with included reusable pod.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!