Save 56% on CORSAIR’s K65 RGB Mini 60% Mechanical Keyboard at all-time low of $48

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $47.99 shipped. Normally going for $110, this 56% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This gaming keyboard comes in the 60% form-factor that saves you desk space which will give your mouse more room to maneuver around which is important in competitive games where you can’t be recentering your mouse constantly. It also uses 100% Cherry MX Silent RGB Red switches for a fast and linear response with per-key RGB lighting accenting the setup while keeping sound down. The CORSAIR AXON hyper-processing technology uses an 8,000Hz polling rate with full N-Key rollover to make sure every keystroke is registered and with as little latency as possible. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more.

If you want to save some cash, be sure to check out the EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $20. Unlike the CORSAIR option above, this EVGA option is a membrane-style keyboard rather than mechanical, but that comes with the advantage of being IP32-rated for spill resistance. Five dedicated macro keys can be configured in the UNLEASH RGB software. Also controllable by this software are the five RGB zones, another difference between this option and the CORSAIR one. When it comes to gaming-style keyboards, you don’t get much more basic than this.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. If you’re looking for more bulk storage for your game library, you can grab the Seagate Firecuda Gaming 2TB External SSD for $283.50, a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside the 2TB of storage capacity and aluminum enclosure for heat dissipation, its gaming-centric design also sports customizable RGB LED lights that sync with the Seagate FireCuda Gaming Dock “for an enhanced, fully-personalized desktop setup.”

CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard combines top-level performance with portability. PBT double-shot keycaps deliver exceptional durability with a premium look and feel. With 8,000Hz hyper-polling enabled by AXON hyper-processing technology, CHERRY MX SILENT RGB Red mechanical keyswitches, and expansive onboard shortcuts, the K65 RGB MINI offers big performance and functionality in a compact design. Vivid per-key RGB backlighting is fully customizable through CORSAIR iCUE software, alongside key remaps, custom macros, and immersive integration with select games. Save up to 50 profiles to take with you anywhere with 8MB of onboard storage.

