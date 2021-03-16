While 60% layout keyboards are becoming more common, companies are trying to come up with ways to separate their offerings for consumers. Building off of the 4,000Hz polling rate on their flagship K100 we checked out recently, the brand-new Corsair K65 RGB Mini can operate at a ridiculous 8,000Hz polling rate. With a solid build, Cherry MX switches and a standard bottom row, it’s set up to be a solid choice in the compact keyboard market coming in at $110. Be sure to check out the video below to see all the details.

Corsair K65 RGB Mini: overall design

Corsair has kept the K65 RGB Mini sleek overall. Smooth and flat black, there is a small Corsair logo on the front of the board, and the model number printed in a small font on the left.

On the bottom of the board, I was surprised to see that there aren’t any adjustable feet. Corsair keeps the design simple and sleek. While that might cause issues for some, I find the K65 RGB Mini to be plenty comfortable.

Some companies place the USB-C port on the left or right, but Corsair has gone as neutral as possible and placed it right in the middle of the keyboard.

Build quality

With its simple design, the K65 RGB Mini feels very well built. Nothing shakes or rattles, and there isn’t any flex that I can tell. Interestingly, though RGB is in its name, RGB is kind of hindered by this rugged design, in my opinion. The high sides surrounding the board make it feel and look solid, but they also make it harder to view the color from some angles, where other boards keep the RGB more visible and even incorporate lighting along the perimeter of the keyboard.

60% layout

Corsair is keeping it simple and isn’t breaking the mold with the 60% layout of the K65 RGB Mini. With a standard bottom row of keys, secondary functions are printed on the front of the keycaps and make it easy to find the navigation keys that are lost with the 60% layout. After using the HyperX Alloy Origins 60, though, I have a hard time with the layout of most other 60% boards. Spoiler for my upcoming review of the Alloy Origins 60, but I think HyperX has the best layout for functionality, at least for me.

Corsair K65 RGB Mini: Video

8,000Hz polling

One of the biggest features of the K65 RGB Mini is the new crazy fast 8,000Hz polling rate. This just refers to how often the keyboard checks for inputs. With that faster rate, the keyboard should be able to detect inputs faster than a lower rating. While 1000Hz is pretty standard with gaming boards, and I don’t think most people will notice the 8x speed, competitive players who want to make sure that they have the best performing hardware might benefit from this new tech.

When 8,000Hz is selected within the iCUE software, a little dialogue box pops up that says this requires additional processing power and should only be used with higher-end machines. I didn’t notice it taking a toll on my Ryzen 7 3700X but should be something to keep in mind if you are on a more dated machine.

Switches and stabilizers

For switches, Corsair is playing it safe with the well-known Cherry MX brand hardware. There are a variety of styles available, but they all appear to be linear options. We have the speed silver switches on this particular board.

Stabilizers on the K65 RGB Mini also feel good, with almost no rattle. The board does have some metallic ringing when buttons are pressed with a little more force, though. It almost sounds like it is traveling through the whole board and resonating from some other metal components. But, under normal use, it isn’t very noticeable and typing and gaming on the keyboard are both satisfying.

PBT double-shot keycaps

PBT double-shot keycaps with a bit of texture also help to keep the K65 RGB Mini more durable. They feel good and with that texture should avoid glossy marks from greasy fingers. The font on the keycaps is pretty subtle as well and goes well with the simple design of the keyboard.

iCUE + RGB

The K65 RGB Mini can store up to 50 profiles onboard, depending on their complexity, and makes it easy to cycle through differing RGB modes, brightness, and effect speeds with hotkeys.

Everything can also be controlled in more detail within Corsair’s iCUE software. Profiles can be set for both computer-attached lighting effects and the hardware effects that are stored on the board.

Corsair K65 RGB Mini in use

With all of these specs together, the Corsair K65 RGB Mini feels and performs great. I love small form factor keyboards for gaming. Having a little more room on my desk for big mouse sweeps when playing FPS games is always a plus for me.

That being said, I use arrow keys often for work as well and a 65% board like the Drop ALT is the board that spends the most time in my setup.

Corsair’s 8,000Hz polling rate is definitely one of the biggest features of the K65 RGB Mini, but I don’t think it is something I will really notice as a more casual gamer over a 4,000Hz polling rate or even the most standard 1000hz. But, if I were a hyper-competitive player, at just $110 for the Corsair K65 RGB Mini, I would definitely consider it to make sure I had all of the highest-performing hardware.

9to5Toys’ take

Overall, Corsair has provided a great compact keyboard. There are plenty of beautiful RGB color options built in, the build quality seems solid, and the typing experience is satisfying as well. It is interesting that there aren’t adjustable feet, but I found the angle to be plenty comfortable. It’s poised as the fastest keyboard thanks to that 8,000Hz polling rate and might be the best choice for those looking to get the highest performance out of their peripherals.

