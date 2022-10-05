D-link’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi 5 range extender expands your network for the holidays at $11

Amazon is offering the D-Link 802.11ac Wi-Fi 5 Range Extender for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $25 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. Designed to provide dual-band Wi-Fi for your home, this extender is great for making your wireless network reach a little further than it currently does. It’s plug-and-play and connects to your existing Wi-Fi router with the push of a button. It also offers a wired Ethernet port to plug in corded networking gear that can’t be placed near the router as well, making it quite versatile all around. Keep reading for more.

Truth be told, it’ll be quite difficult to find a better-priced Wi-Fi range extender for your home, especially from a reputable brand like D-Link. So, if you’re after a range extender, then this is about as good as it gets. However, you can leverage some of your savings to pick up a Cat6 Ethernet cable to hook up wired devices to today’s lead deal, as that’ll only cost $2.50 at Amazon for a 3-foot cord.

With your newly extended Wi-Fi network, set up shop and work from the couch for a change of scenery. Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air makes for the perfect on-the-go companion and is on sale for $1,149 right now, which delivers up to $200 in savings from its normal going rate. Then, swing by our networking guide for all the other great Wi-Fi modem, router, and other discounts that we find.

D-Link Wi-Fi 5 Range Extender features:

The dap-1610 AC1200 Wi-Fi range extender is a plug-in wireless repeater that lets you extend an existing wireless network You can place it anywhere in your home to increase the range of your wireless network Tiny yet powerful it supports wireless AC speeds of up to 1200 Mbps and fits in the palm of your hand Extend your wireless network increase the coverage of your home wireless AC network with the sleek and easy-to-use DAP-1610-US AC1200 Wi-Fi range extender Dual-band technology helps reduce interference from nearby wireless transmitters in the home and also provides backward compatibility with older wireless devices in your network allowing you to enjoy a blazing-fast reliable wireless connection

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!