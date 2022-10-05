Bring the heat at your next fall get-together with this 28-inch fire pit at $60 (Reg. $99)

Amazon is offering the Fire Sense 28-inch Fire Pit for $58.97 shipped. Down from $99 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked in years. If you’re wanting to give the patio a little facelift ahead of fall and winter parties, then a new fire pit is just the ticket. This model features a 28-inch design that’s painted black and silver. The pit itself features a porcelain enamel bowl and lid so that way it can resist corrosion. There are also wheels and a handle to make moving it around quite a simple task. Keep reading for more.

Now if you don’t mind ditching the porcelain enamel bowl and lid, then we recommend picking up this fire pit for $50 at Amazon. It won’t be quite as corrosion resistant as today’s lead deal, and there are no built-in wheels for easy moving either. But, with the few bucks you’re saving, that could be worth the trade-off.

Don’t forget that Cuisinart’s 2-burner gas griddle is perfect for cooking bacon, burgers, and more. Given that it just requires a propane tank, you can use this in the backyard or while tailgating, whichever works best for you at the time. Right now, it’s on sale for $95.50, which is down from its normal $115 or more going rate, making today a great time to pick it up.

Fire Sense 28-inch Fire Pit features:

This outdoor 28″ fire pit is painted a beautiful black and silver and provides a roaring fire and bonfire without ever having to leave the comfort of your home. This fire pit will help you stay outside even during the colder weather. This fire pit features a porcelain enamel bowl and lid for optimal corrosion resistance. The domed lid of the outdoor fire pit also helps push the heat outward rather than straight upward for warmer get togethers

