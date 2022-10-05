Cuisinart’s 2-burner gas griddle cooks bacon, burgers, and more at your tailgate for $95.50

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart 2-burner LP Gas Griddle for $95.67 shipped. Down from a normal rate of between $115 and $125 over the past few months, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since early 2020. This griddle is perfect for cooking breakfast, lunch, and dinner while on the campsite or at a tailgate. It features 285-square inches of cooking surface which is enough to fit a few eggs, maybe a couple burgers, or even some bacon. The portable design of this griddle weighs just 30 pounds and measures 19.5x20x9 inches so you can easily toss this in the back of your vehicle before heading out. Plus, there’s a built-in hose to be used with a 20-pound propane tank that lets you cook longer than those which use the smaller screw-in 1-pound bottles. Keep reading for more.

Leverage some of your savings to pick up the Cuisinart Cast Iron Smashed Burger Kit for $27 on Amazon. This kit includes a spatula, burger press, shaker, and even patty paper so you can “do it like the pros.” We also recommend checking out the Cuisinart 9-inch Melting Dome for $18, which will help ensure the perfect cheese melt on your smashburgers.

For cooking indoors, it’s hard to go wrong with Chefman’s 20L family-sized stainless steel air fry oven that’s down to an Amazon low of $80. That’s at least $45 in savings and delivers the ability to make crispy fries, chicken, and more all without the hassle of deep frying in oil.

Cuisinart 2-burner Gas Griddle features:

The thick, cold-rolled steel surface of the Cuisinart Gourmet Two-Burner Gas Griddle functions like a restaurant griddle except in a portable size. Now you can make breakfast in the places you enjoy the most. It features a built-in hose for 20 lb. LP tanks, and has two burners for more control. Ideal at poolside, for picnics, camping, tailgating and more.

