Fitbit Luxe monitors fall workouts with new all-time low discount to $87 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $87 shipped. This new all-time low arrives from its more recent $130 going rate in order to deliver $43 in savings. We last saw it on sale back in August, which was $8 more than today’s price cut. While not either of the new flagship fitness trackers that have recently hit the scene, Fitbit Luxe arrives as one of the brand’s more affordable offerings which still manages to pack a more premium design centered around an AMOLED display. Its 5-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more. While not quite as capable on the smartwatch feature set as some of the other options in the Fitbit stable, it’ll certainly help offer extra insight on workouts and overall wellbeing. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Out of the box, the Fitbit Luxe includes a band that’s suited towards everyday wear. But if that style isn’t quite what you’re looking for, Amazon sells a collection of different offerings for as low as $9. Ranging from Milanese Loop-style offerings to even more fitness-focused ones and everything in-between, you’ll want to check out the assortment right here to make the most of your savings.

Then be sure to go see what Amazon brings to the table for its latest fitness trackers. The Halo lineup offers more affordable price tags to accompany the slightly less premium designs, which are accentuated by the price cuts that have these releases starting at just $40. This match of Prime Day pricing is a rare chance to save and undercuts the Fitbit Luxe above.

Fitbit Luxe features:

See how jewelry gets smart with a tracker that doubles as a timeless accessory and features a vibrant color display. Get better sleep to power your days with sleep tracking and sleep Score in the Fitbit app. Feel a Buzz when you reach your target heart rate zones, while you earn active zone minutes. Maximize your exercise, understand resting heart rate trends and better estimate calorie burn with 24/7 Heart rate tracking.

