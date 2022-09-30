Amazon’s Halo Band and View fitness trackers are back at Prime Day pricing from $40 shipped

Joining today’s particularly notable price drop on its Luna cloud controller, Amazon just knocked its Halo fitness bands down to some of the best prices we have tracked. You can now score the Halo Band and Halo View fitness tracker wearables at $39.99 and $45.99 shipped, respectively, both of which in multiple colors. Regularly $70 and $80 these days, today’s deals are the lowest price around at up to 44% off the going rates. This is also matching the lowest we have tracked, bring both sets back down to the summer Prime Day pricing. Delivering connected fitness tracker experiences, the main difference here is the color display on the View model and the swim-ready design on the standard Band option. You’ll find step, heart rate, and sleep tracking, and while they do deliver a standalone monitoring experience, the full feature set requires a subscription service. It comes free for the first 6 months before automatically renewing at $3.99 per month thereafter. If the added benefits of the subscription features don’t interest you after the first half year, be sure to cancel it before the paid service starts via your Amazon account. More details below.

Amazon Halo View fitness wearable features:

More than just counting steps — Access key Halo health metrics like heart rate, Activity points, Sleep score, and on-demand blood oxygen levels on the Halo View color touch display.

Halo membership included — Purchase includes 12 months of full access to exclusive membership features, workouts, and programs. Auto-renews at $3.99/month + tax. To manage your membership, visit Your Account › Memberships & Subscriptions.

Move better — Get a Movement Assessment with the Halo app and a personalized exercise program to help improve your movement health over time.

Recharge and refuel — Measure the quantity and quality of your sleep, and discover daily meditations and delicious recipes from WW, Whole Foods Market, and more.

Discover more — Access an ever-growing library of expert-backed, on-demand workouts and other ways to stay healthy.

