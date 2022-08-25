HyperX Armada 27 review: A bright but pricey gaming monitor and desk mount combo [Video]

HyperX is diving into a new hardware category with the Armada 25 and 27 Gaming Monitors. HyperX isn’t bothering with the industry standard monitor stand and instead includes a desk mount and monitor arm right in the box. It’s also delivering solid mid-tier performance with FHD (1920×1080) at 240Hz on the 25-inch model and QHD (2560×1440) at 165Hz on the 27-inch panel. We got our hands on the 27-inch to try out. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

HyperX Armada 27 Quick Specs:

Panel: IPS

Resolution: 2560×1440

Refresh rate: 165Hz

HDR: HDR400

Brightness: 400nits

G-Sync compatible

Price: $500

Design

Much like the NZXT Canvas 27 we recently reviewed, the Armada 27 has a very clean overall design. No RGB, no crazy plastic shrouds, and it has a relatively thin chin and bezels; on the back is a HyperX logo with a few glossy plastic channels that are reminiscent of the HyperX logo.

By far one of the stand-out features is the included monitor arm which really does take placing the monitor in a gaming or productivity setup very easy. But that also brings the price up more than some competition with the Armada 27 coming in at $499 for the monitor and included arm.

Ins and outs

One major difference between the NZXT Canvas 27 and the Hyper X Armada 27 is the assortments of ins and outs behind the panel. On the HyperX Armada line-up, the monitors have 1 DisplayPort 1.4 port and two HDMI 2.0 ports. No USB ports, no audio outs – just those three inputs.

Monitor arm

While I enjoyed the stand on the NZXT Canvas 27, the included monitor arm on the HyperX Armada 27 is really nice to have. If you are creating up a multiple display setup, monitor arms really are a great way to go for positioning them exactly where they need to be.

The arm that comes with the Armada includes a desk mount and an arm that slides over the top of the mount. That way, it’s easy to add another monitor arm for another display to the same desk mount.

HyperX Armada 27: Video

There is some HyperX branding on the arm and some simple cable guides to help hide clutter under the arm and down the back of the desk mount.

Adjusting the monitor on the arm is also extremely easy. It’s well-weighted to make turning, raising, lowering, and tilting the monitor simple. All-in-all it feels like a solid monitor arm that is perfectly suited to the Armada 27-inch display.

How’s the display?

With a 2560×1440 resolution, 1ms response time, and 165Hz refresh rate, the HyperX Armada 27 sits in a great position for mid-tier gaming.

On the color side, using the Datacolor Spyer X checker, the display showed 97% sRGB. In comparison, the NZXT Canvas 27 hit 100% sRGB.

I was also surprised that compared to the standard color profile, the calibrated image from the Spyder X was a bit more saturated meaning from the factory the color was a little flatter than usual. Typically gaming monitors are over-saturated, and the gaming color profile definitely is, but the standard was surprisingly flat.

For brightness, the Armada 27 can reach up to 400 nits which is a full 100 more than the NZXT Canvas 27 and might be one of its stand-out features.

How is it for gaming?

For gaming, the Armada 27 is a great mid-tier display. I typically never go higher than 1440p, and the mix with 165Hz is a great match for the titles that I play.

Using the UFO monitor test to visualize refresh rate and test image ghosting and blurring, the Armada 27 performed well to keep motion very smooth. From the menu, the response time can be adjusted from 1-5 which should, in theory, sharpen up the motion from the UFO test. In practice, I didn’t notice much of a difference between 1 and 5 more than the image brightening up a little bit.

9to5Toys’ Take

At $500, the HyperX Armada 27 is a bit of a stretch when compared to the competition from NZXT and other, much more affordable monitors. It’s hard to recommend it over something more affordable.

That said, it all works really well on the Armada 27. The image is crisp, clear, and bright while the color was more pleasing out of the box than on most over-saturated gaming monitors. The included monitor arm is also a big improvement in my books compared to a standard monitor stand. And at 400 nits, it can get brighter than most of the other monitors in this category.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!