New Amazon low hits Spigen’s pet collar AirTag Armor case with two protective skins at $10

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Apple AirTag Pet Collar Tag Armor for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Selling for $25 directly from Spigen, this one has most recently carried a regular price of $13 at Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked there and comes in at well below the brand’s ComforTag variant. Made for pet collars between 0.5 and 1 inches in thickness, it is constructed from a silicone material for a lightweight unibody design you can “securely” string through the collar band. It also features a high glossy finish “that reflects upon exposure to light” and ships with the case itself, a pair of AirTag protective films, and two rubber bands that fasten “the case onto the collar/strap.” More details below.

Most of the notable options in the AirTag pet collar space come in at around the same price or more than today’s lead deal. But this relatively popular solution from THXSBUDDY is currently marked down to $7 Prime shipped and comes in a 2-pack with included clear skins to deter scratches on the actual Apple item tracker.

Alongside the new Bellroy eco-tanned leather AirTag case with elastic lanyard strap we featured recently, Elevation Lab also debuted its latest AirTag accessory last month. The patent-pending waterproof and ‘indestructible’ TagVault AirTag Strap is also designed to fasten on to backpack straps and things of that nature with what the brand’s touts as a particular rugged and secure design. You can get all of the details on this one in our launch coverage right here.

Spigen Pet Collar AirTag Armor Case features:

Pet collar holder case made for collars up to 1 inch in width and 0.5 inches in thickness.

Constructed of silicone material for light casing of the AirTag and comfortability around your pets’ necks.

Low profile, unibody design that minimizes clutter and securely latches to collars without slippage.

Easy to install with precisely designed spaces to protect the metal surface of the AirTag.

