ElevationLab’s new patent-pending waterproof and ‘indestructible’ TagVault AirTag Strap

ElevationLab – maker of Apple gear accessories, MagSafe chargers, headphone hangers, and much more – is now introducing the latest member of its Apple item tracker case lineup, the TagVault AirTag Strap. Delivering a solid steel, waterproof finish, it is designed to provide a particularly secure home for your Apple locators with a patent pending design that is said to tightly affix the unit to things like your backpack straps and other the carrying equipment. The brand’s already available models are and were among some of the most popular options in our best AirTag cases feature and now it’s time to take a look at its latest. Head below for more details.

New ElevationLab TagVault AirTag Strap

The new TagVault AirTag Strap joins the rest of the brand’s solutions including the TagVault Bike v2 (here’s our launch coverage), TagVault Pet, the wallet holder model, and the TagVault Surface – the “first waterproof AirTag adhesive mount.”

This time around ElevationLab is looking to deliver another particularly strong and secure solution for essentially strapping an AirTag directly to your backpack and other carrying gear, like camera straps, coolers, duffle bags, and more.

Our customers have raved about our over-engineered AirTag mount for pets. For this, we paired the same patent-pending technology with a more discreet appearance so it doesn’t stand out to thieves. We love it on our own backpacks and camera straps – can’t wait to see it on yours.

Much like the other TagVault products, the new Strap variant brings a waterproof and “indestructible fiber reinforced composite construction” with matte black stainless steel hardware. It comes with a small tab (seen above), presumably made of the same materials, alongside custom self-piercing screws that connect to the casing right through the strap you’re attaching it to. It sits flush and is compatible with “virtually all straps” no thicker than 3/16 of an inch.

The new ElevationLab TagVault AirTag Strap is backed by a “lifetime warranty” and is now available for $19.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. However, you can also score a 2-pack for $34.95 or a 4-pack for $59.95 to bring the per case price down.

9to5Toys’ Take

While that might be a bit more than what some folks are looking to spend on a case for a $29 Apple AirTag, it does appear to deliver quite a robust solution that is almost certainly more secure than something dangling all over the place. Let’s just hope those screws don’t permanently damage the strap they have to pierce through to make it all happen.

