Bellroy launches new eco-tanned leather AirTag case with elastic lanyard strap

After seeing the brand’s new iPhone 14 case collection go live with eco-friendly materials and the modular wallet system, Bellroy has unleashed its new Tag Case. Once again employing its eco-tanned leather finish, its brand new two-piece AirTag case has arrived to give your Apple item locators the Bellroy treatment. Now joining the previous Leather Sleeve release, the new Tag Case enters with four new colorways and an even more affordable price tag. Head below for a closer look.

We are no strangers to Bellroy’s Apple gear accessories, tech organizers, and EDC carriers around here. We just recently took a look at its new 3M Thinsulate cooler bag collection just after it unveiled its latest waterproof animal-friendly Tech Briefcase. We have also seen the brand’s new leather wallet that’s 100% plant-based launch this year alongside the eco-tanned leather Key Case and multi-tool combo. But for now, it’s time to see what its new AirTag Tag Case is all about.

We set out with the idea of providing robust protection, but in a design that looks refined enough to blend in anywhere.

To no surprise, the environmentally conscious brand is leveraging another eco-tanned leather finish – you can learn more about the Dritan ECCO Leather it employs and the process it undergoes to source it right here – alongside an enclosed polymer case.

Despite wrapping your AirTag in a protective and fully enclosed shell that keeps your “AirTag locked tight and looking pristine,” you’ll still be able to hear your locator’s sound alerts via the small perforations found on one side of the encasement.

You remove the outer shell to open it, insert your AirTag in place, and twist the top closed. The unit also makes use of an elastic cord loop – a lanyard-like approach that “lets you attach the case to odd-shaped objects, and keeps it close, so it doesn’t dangle and snag on things.”

The new Bellroy Tag Case is available now at $29 and is available in four colorways: Black, Bluedaze, Evergreen, and Terracotta (much like the new colorways we saw in its new modular and compatible bamboo iPhone 14 case collection).

