Belkin’s 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger for iPhone 14 hits $130.50 with rare discount

Amazon is now offering the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for $130.53 shipped. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to one of the first discounts we’ve seen since launching earlier this year, coms within $3 of our previous mention, and marks the second-best price to date. As one of the latest 3-in-1 charging stations from Belkin, this recent MagSafe offering arrives as the highlight from this year’s back to school sale. Sporting a main 15W magnetic pad in the center, this accessory is notably geared towards refueling your iPhone 14 series handset. Off to the right of the flat unit is a secondary 5W Qi pad which is ideal for AirPods and other earbuds, with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck on the end to complete the package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

If the official MagSafe seal of approval that yields 15W charging speeds isn’t doing it for you, be sure to go check out this more affordable 3-in-1 offering from Anker instead. The entire charging package includes everything you’ll need to refuel an iPhone 14 and AirPods out of the box, though you will have to bring in your own Apple Watch cord to top off your wearable. This does have the perk of allowing you to take full advantage of your Series 7 or 8’s fast charging tech, while also clocking in at a more affordable $60 price tag.

As for other ways to refresh your iPhone 14 with some new accessories, we previously rounded up all of our favorite MagSafe chargers. Ranging from power banks to 3-in-1 stands like the lead deal, standalone chargers, and even car mounts, we break down all of the best options for Apple’s latest at pretty much every price point.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your Apple devices faster with this beautifully designed charging pad featuring the new magnetic fast charging module for Apple Watch Series 7 and MagSafe technology for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models. It’s the most convenient way to charge yet.

