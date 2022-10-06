ecobee3 lite delivers HomeKit thermostat control for best price of the year at $126 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the ecobee3 lite SmartThermostat for $125.67 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $179, today’s offer amounts to $53 in savings in order to deliver the best discount of the year. Today’s price cut is $21 under our previous mention and the lowest we’ve seen since the holiday season last year. With cooler weather rolling in this fall, today’s ecobee 3 lite discount arrives at the perfect time to set up a smart climate control system through this season and then into winter. Alongside just being able to keep your home a comfortable temperature, there’s also the added perk of energy savings thanks to the scheduling and automation features. Not to mention, support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant to round out the touchscreen-centric design. Head below for more.

Going all-in on smart home control isn’t going to be the move for everyone, which is why picking up this programmable Honeywell option for $44 is a great alternative, that’ll also let you save some cash. Sure you won’t find the voice control or other intelligent functionality here, but this option does support 7-day scheduling to create a more personalized heating schedule as we head into fall and then even cooler weather come winter.

But if you’re after the latest from ecobee, the brand’s just-released HomeKit Smart Thermostat is on sale for the first time at Amazon. This model arrives just in time for regulating fall temperatures and is now down to $232. It packs a built-in air quality sensor alongside a refreshed design to provide the same voice control AC and heat control.

ecobee3 lite features:

Sleek design and elevated comfort meet impactful energy savings. Save up to 23% annually on heating and cooling costs with ecobee3 lite, the smart thermostat that helps you live smarter and save more. Get a new handle on control and convenience. Manage your comfort from anywhere with the ecobee app on your iOS or Android mobile device. Compared to a hold of 72°F. Occupancy detection manages temperature automatically.

