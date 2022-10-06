Elite Gourmet’s 4-quart ice cream maker creates soft-serve in 40 minutes at $52 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the Elite Gourmet 4-quart Ice Cream Maker for $51.99 shipped. Down from $70, today’s deal marks a return to its second-best price that we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever wanted to make ice cream at home, this is the perfect tool for it. It’ll make four quarts of ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt, or sorbet at a time. The bucket is made from pine and this kit is perfect for using at parties and any other get-together with friends or family. The electric motor-driven paddle is said to “whip creamy consistency” and it just takes 40 minutes to make fresh ice cream once the insert is frozen. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this very vanilla ice cream mix so you’re ready to go as soon as it arrives. At just $5 on Amazon, this pack will easily make you a quart of vanilla ice cream and is perfect for getting started without knowing how to make your own recipes yet.

On the other end of the spectrum, warm up after eating some homemade ice cream with Instant’s Pod Plus which is designed to brew beans, espresso, K-Cups, and Nespresso pods. Down to $160 at Amazon, you’re saving $40 here from its normal going rate. As one of the most versatile brewers on the market, you’ll find that this coffee maker is perfect for a wide variety of coffee setups.

Elite Gourmet Ice Cream Maker features:

Makes 4 quarts of cold and creamy ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt, or sorbet.

Hand-crafted solid Pine wood bucket.

Great for barbeques, family parties and picnics

Powerful electric motor-driven paddle to whip creamy consistency.

Makes fresh ice cream in just 40 minutes.

