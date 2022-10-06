Elite Gourmet’s 4-quart ice cream maker creates soft-serve in 40 minutes at $52 (Reg. $70)

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonHome GoodsElite Gourmet

Amazon is offering the Elite Gourmet 4-quart Ice Cream Maker for $51.99 shipped. Down from $70, today’s deal marks a return to its second-best price that we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever wanted to make ice cream at home, this is the perfect tool for it. It’ll make four quarts of ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt, or sorbet at a time. The bucket is made from pine and this kit is perfect for using at parties and any other get-together with friends or family. The electric motor-driven paddle is said to “whip creamy consistency” and it just takes 40 minutes to make fresh ice cream once the insert is frozen. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this very vanilla ice cream mix so you’re ready to go as soon as it arrives. At just $5 on Amazon, this pack will easily make you a quart of vanilla ice cream and is perfect for getting started without knowing how to make your own recipes yet.

On the other end of the spectrum, warm up after eating some homemade ice cream with Instant’s Pod Plus which is designed to brew beans, espresso, K-Cups, and Nespresso pods. Down to $160 at Amazon, you’re saving $40 here from its normal going rate. As one of the most versatile brewers on the market, you’ll find that this coffee maker is perfect for a wide variety of coffee setups.

Elite Gourmet Ice Cream Maker features:

  • Makes 4 quarts of cold and creamy ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt, or sorbet.
  • Hand-crafted solid Pine wood bucket.
  • Great for barbeques, family parties and picnics
  • Powerful electric motor-driven paddle to whip creamy consistency.
  • Makes fresh ice cream in just 40 minutes.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Elite Gourmet

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazfit’s GTR 3 Pro smartwatch with GPS and 12-da...
Vitamix fall sale offers as much as $100 off pro blende...
Save 23% on TP-Link’s latest Kasa 2K Outdoor Smar...
9to5Toys Daily: October 6, 2022 – Apple Watch SE from...
Bellroy’s new Lite Laptop Sleeve wraps your MacBo...
Amazon offers UGG boots and slippers up to 30% off from...
Smartphone Accessories: Ailkin 30W USB-C Wall Charger $...
Anker’s latest ANC headphones, true wireless earb...
Load more...
Show More Comments