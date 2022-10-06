Save $70 on Oral-B’s smart iO 9 Electric Toothbrush with onboard display at $240

After seeing the new IO Series 4 model go on sale, Amazon is now dishing up some solid price drops on Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush. The regularly $330 smart brush usually fetches $300 at Amazon is now marked down to $239.99 shipped, which is at least $70 off the going rate and the best price we can find with all three colorways on sale. This model stands out as one of the more modern and tech-fueled options out there with an onboard display that showcases fun little animations based on AI coach guidance. You’ll also find a multi-color, handle-mounted LED to deliver pressure sensor notifications alongside the three included brush heads, a magnetic charging stand, and the charging travel case. Head below for more.

If the high-tech solution above is overkill for your needs, consider something like the Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush. These modern-looking models come in at around $40 shipped on Amazon where they have quickly become a popular option among consumers. There’s no display or LED lighting really, but they will also get the job done for $200 less.

As we mentioned above, the first price drop (and a significant one at that) are now live on the brand new IO Series 4 model from Oral-B as well. A more affordable solution than today’s lead deal, the regularly $100 smart toothbrushes are now live at $60 shipped via Amazon and you can get all of he details on that offer right here.

Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush features:

You Will Receive 1 Oral-B iO Series 9 Black Onyx electric toothbrush, 3 Oral-B iO Ultimate Clean replacement brush heads, and a powerful charging travel case

PERFECT PRESSURE: Signals red when brushing too hard and green when brushing just right

PERSONALIZED BRUSHING: Display screen helps motivate you and enables you to customize your brushing experience

SENSATIONAL CLEAN: Redesigned dentist-inspired round brush head with twisted bristles reach every contour for a deep clean

