Oral-B’s brand new smart iO Series 4 Electric Toothbrush drops to $60 for first time (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the brand new Oral-B iO Series 4 Electric Toothbrush for $59.99 shipped. This one launched a couple weeks ago at $100 with today’s deal being the very first price drop, and a notable one at that. This Amazon all-time low delivers 40% or $40 in savings and is the best we can find. Featuring a modernized design and included charger stand, it is also said to carry “Oral-B’s best technology,” capable of removing “500% more plaque along the gumline vs. a regular manual toothbrush.” The usual 2-minute timer and pressure sensor work alongside the companion app to deliver personal tips as well as tracking your daily brushing habits. From there, you’ll find four brushing modes (Daily Clean, Whiten, Sensitive, and Super Sensitive) and the new vibration-based magnetic interaction motor experience. Head below for additional details.

If the latest and greatest doesn’t get you exciting, you can save a ton just opting for the basic Philips Sonicare 1100 Power Toothbrush. This one will still provide all of the most important standard features (timer, included charger, and more), just without the bells and whistles and companion app connectivity. It sells for $25 Prime shipped on Amazon, coming in at less than half the price of today’s lead deal as well.

Now that your personal care routine has been upgraded at a discount, it’s time to do the same for your fall and winter wardrobe. If you’re spending any money on apparel or footwear online without checking our fashion hub beforehand, you’re doing it wrong. We are now tracking 33% off sitewide at adidas, a major Levi’s Friends and Family Event, and much more. Everything is waiting for you right here.

Oral-B iO Series 4 Electric Toothbrush features:

You will receive (1) Oral-B iO4 Electric Toothbrush, (1) Ultimate Clean Replacement Brush Head, and (1) Travel Case, and (1) charger

Clinically proven to remove 500% more plaque along the gumline vs. a regular manual toothbrush

4 Smart Modes for personalized brushing: Daily Clean, Whiten, Sensitive, and Super Sensitive

Includes a 2 minute timer to ensure a complete clean

Pressure sensor indicates optimal cleaning pressure and warns of over pressure

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!