Official Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi now within cents of Amazon all-time low at under $10

After seeing Bandai Namco unveiling and releasing the new Baby Yoda edition, Amazon is now offering the official Star Wars: R2-D2 Tamagotchi Classic at $9.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this one has been selling for between $12.50 and $16 over the last few months and now within cents of the Amazon all-time low. Today’s deal is $1.50 under our previous mention and a perfect opportunity to bring the virtual pocket pet from a galaxy far, far away into your collection. This is a re-worked themed edition of the classic Tamagotchi with R2 at the center of the experience. It features seven built-in mini games and 18 skills to learn, just be sure to not neglect the droid or the Jawas might come and take him away. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage right here and additional details below.

At just over $9 Prime shipped, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any official Tamagotchi down this low, Star Wars or otherwise. The official PAC-MAN edition is currently selling for just under $12 Prime shipped, but just about every other model is selling for $14 or more right now.

Be sure to dive into our coverage of the previously released Toy Story x Tamagotchi. And then check out the details we featured recently on the new Star Wars Grogu Tamagotchi models that launched last week. There are two model available, the base blue edition and a gray variant that ships with an adorable silicone Baby Yoda sleeve cover. Get a closer look at the now-available Grogu model right here.

Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi features:

Train R2-D2 To Master Various Skills With Star Warstm R2-D2 Tamagotchi

Take Care Of R2-D2 By Keeping Him Charged And Clean And By Playing Two Mini-Games (Firefighting And Dejarik “Holochess”)

There Are 19 Skills For R2-D2 To Learn And 7 Mini-Games For Him To Unlock, Depending On His Skill Level

Make Sure You Keep Your R2-D2 Happy. If You Neglect Him For Too Long, The Jawas May Take Him Away

