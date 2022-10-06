TP-Link’s all-new Deco XE75 Pro Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System sees first price drop to $500 (Reg. $600)

Amazon is now offering the all-new TP-Link Deco XE75 Pro Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System 3-pack for $499.99 shipped. Normally going for $600, this solid $100 price drop marks the first discount since launching in August. This same deal is matched over at Best Buy. Wi-Fi 6E is the latest standard to reach the consumer space with the 6GHz frequency and this tri-band system takes full advantage. Covering up to 7,200-square feet, setup is handled with the Deco app that will then allow for simple management over the network with Alexa integration to boot. As an upgrade over the existing XE75 system, you now have access to 2.5GbE for even faster data transfers and Wi-Fi. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you’re looking to save some cash and don’t need quite the range, you could instead go with the TP-Link Archer AX21 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $80 after clipping the on-page coupon. This dual-band router utilizes the Wi-Fi 6 standard to bring higher throughput with the AX21 seeing speeds upwards of 1,200Mb/s over 5GHz and 574Mb/s over 2.4GHz, and lower latency to wireless devices. The four high-gain antennas use beamforming technology to ensure even coverage throughout your home with Alexa integration allowing you to control the network with just your voice. The Tether app will help you set up your new Archer router with guided instructions and will then give you access to management features.

After upgrading your home network, you can have more confidence in setting up your smart home ecosystem. We’re currently tracking a deal on Govee’s new Glide Hexa Pro Smart LED Light Panels down at the second-best price to date, $195. Each one is designed like a 3D cube, which lets you pull off some eye-catching smart lighting displays that integrate into Alexa, Assistant, and the companion smartphone app.

TP-Link Deco XE75 Pro Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System features:

Beyond the Speed of Gigabit – A 2.5 Gbps port and 2 Gigabit ports per unit allow you to take full advantage of your Multi-Gig broadband speed (Ideal for gigabit+ internet plans up to 2.5 Gbps). Plug your PCs, smart TVs, or game consoles into the ports for blazing-fast wired connections

Easy Setup and Management – The Deco app helps you set up your network in minutes with clear visual guidance and keeps you in control even when you are not home; Works with Alexa as well Turn on or off Guest Wi-Fi by simple voice commands

AI-Driven Mesh – Deco XE75 Pro delivers smart WiFi that follows you wherever you are, without interruption. It automatically learns your network environment, client quality, and user behaviors

