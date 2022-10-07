Google Pixel 7/Pro come bundled with up to $200 in Amazon gift cards starting at $599

Yesterday, Google officially took the wraps off the new Pixel 7 series smartphones and now you can save on both of the new flagship releases. Courtesy of Amazon, you can score the unlocked Pixel 7 Pro 5G 128GB smartphone for $899 shipped with a bundled $200 gift card. Throwing in $200 in credit for picking up Google’s latest, this is the best offer out there for those not trading in a device and is the closest you’ll get to a cash discount for some time. Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilties. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

Those same gift card savings are also applying to the new Google Pixel 7, with Amazon offering the 128GB model for $599 with a $100 credit in tow. This isn’t quite as steep of a promotion as the Pixel 7 Pro, but still lets you get in on some launch day savings. Pixel 7 arrives with much of the same enhancements as its larger counterpart, coming centered around a 6.3-inch FHD display that now boasts a faster 90Hz refresh rate with 1,400-nit peak brightness. There’s much of the same Tensor G2 performance, as well as a dual sensor rear camera array that comes outfitted into a refreshed design. Over at 9to5Google, you can get a better idea of what to expect from our launch coverage.

Both of the new Google Pixel 7 series smartphones will begin shipping next week on October 13. These are likely going to remain the best options for saving without trading in an existing smartphone or signing up with a carrier, though we do breakdown what to expect from other price cuts for those hoping to shop around. Or if you’re not entirely sold, Google Pixel 6 Pro makes for an even more compelling option with discounts starting at $400.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features:

Google Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best-of-everything phone; powered by Google Tensor G2, it’s faster, more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel. The Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch Smooth Display makes everything stunning and immersive; it intelligently adjusts up to 120Hz for smoother, more responsive performance. Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 5x telephoto lens with 30x Super Res Zoom; the upgraded ultrawide lens powers Macro Focus to capture the smallest details

