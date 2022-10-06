Not impressed with Pixel 7 Pro? Save on Google’s Pixel 6 Pro starting at $400 (Up to $499 off)

Google today officially took the wraps off its new Pixel 7 series, showcasing its latest Android-powered handsets. But if you’re not impressed by the latest and greatest that the brand has to offer, some of the best discounts to date are available on the previous-generation flagship Google smartphone. Leading the way at Amazon, the unlocked Pixel 6 Pro 128GB is down to $649.99 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $899, with today’s offer delivering the second-best price to date at $249 off. Those who don’t mind activating the handset on a carrier can benefit from even more savings with a $399.99 sale price over at Best Buy.

Even though this is now the previous-generation smartphone, Google’s Pixel 6 Pro still arrives powered by its in-house Tensor chipset and backed by some other flagship-worthy specs. There’s a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display which is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM, as well as all-day battery life backed by fast charging support. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around back and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. Dive into our hands-on review for extra insight and then head below for more.

Compared to the new Google Pixel 7 Pro, the previous-generation model on sale packs much of the same overall features. There are of course some improvements and quality of life changes delivered by the predecessor, with everything on the just-released smartphone coming centered around a new Tensor G2 chip. The same OLED screen design as last year’s release arrived backed by a 20% higher peak brightness, and there’s a new polished anodized aluminum frame that surrounds the improved 50MP rear camera assembly. You can get the full rundown on what to expect from Pixel 7 Pro over at 9to5Google, but the savings may very well offset any of the new tech.

As far as other discounts from Google this week go, the recent Pixel 6a is now down to an all-time low. Making the handset even more affordable, you can now bring home the Google Tensor-powered smartphone for $100 off with its 6.1-inch display and dual 12MP camera array in tow for $349.

Google PIxel 6 Pro features:

Introducing Pixel 6 Pro, the completely redesigned, fully loaded Google phone, making it the smartest and fastest Pixel yet. With Google’s first custom-built chip designed by Google and made for Pixel, Google Tensor takes performance to a whole new level. The Pixel 6 Pro features the most advanced camera ever, able to capture brilliant color and vivid detail with Pixel’s best-in-class computational photography and new pro-level lenses.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!