HyperX’s licensed PlayStation Cloud Stinger Wired Gaming Headset falls to new low at $25

Amazon is now offering the HyperX Cloud Stinger Wired Gaming Headset for $24.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $50, this 50% discount marks a drop to an all-time low price we’ve seen. While this headset is officially licensed for both PlayStation 4 and 5, it uses a 3.5mm audio connector so you can use it on other platforms as well. The omnidirectional, flip-to-mute microphone will allow your teammates and friends to hear you clearly with the sound quality of the headset being tuned for “pinpoint audio precision to keep you immersed in gaming.” The adjustable sliders are designed from high-quality steel for long-lasting durability and you’ll have access to the volume control on the earcup to boot. Speaking of earcups, they swivel 90 degrees to sit on your shoulders while not gaming. Head below for more.

When it comes to gaming headsets, this is among the lowest price option out there from a reputable brand. One option that is slightly lower is this stereo headset which goes for $19 after clipping the on-page coupon. It can connect over a detachable 3.5mm audio cable or a USB connection depending on the platform you play on with in-line audio controls. While the headset is highly rated on Amazon, it is not from a brand we’ve looked at so it is hard to recommend it over the HyperX option above.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like the HyperX headset. Looking to upgrade your monitor? We’re currently tracking a deal on the Acer Predator 42.5-inch 4K 144Hz HDMI 2.1 Monitor for the new low price of $1,000. As one of Acer’s highest-end displays, this model packs an impressive 42.5-inch 4K panel that features Adaptive Sync and G-SYNC. There’s a 144Hz refresh rate, which works in 120Hz mode for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Wired Gaming Headset features:

HyperX Cloud Stinger Is an official PS4 licensed headset, perfect for PS4 gamers looking for comfort, superior sound quality, and convenience. It’s lightweight and features signature HyperX memory foam for legendary comfort during marathon gaming sessions. Its 90° rotating ear cups can rest comfortably around your neck when you’re ready to take a break. 50mm directional drivers pump out high-quality sound with pinpoint audio precision to keep you immersed in gaming.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!