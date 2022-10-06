Acer’s Predator 4K 144Hz HDMI 2.1 42.5-inch monitor falls $600 to new low at $1,000

Amazon is offering the Acer Predator 42.5-inch 4K 144Hz HDMI 2.1 Monitor for $999.99 shipped. Down $600 from its $1,600 list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. As one of Acer’s highest-end displays, this model packs an impressive 42.5-inch 4K panel that features Adaptive Sync and G-SYNC. There’s a 144Hz refresh rate, which works in 120Hz mode for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It clocks in at DisplayDR 1000 certified for a bright experience and covers 90% of the DCI-P3 spectrum as well. For ports, Acer’s Predator display is pretty stacked. For starters, it supports USB-C with 30W charging and DisplayPort, as well as a DisplayPort 1.4 port and two HDMI 2.1 inputs. On top of that, there are also an additional five USB-A ports on the back that can be used over USB-C or with a downstream USB-A to B cable. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings toward picking up this VESA wall mount on Amazon. It comes in at $25.50 right now once you clip the on-page coupon and makes a solid upgrade to your new monitor. The display on sale above does support the VESA wall mounting standard making it easy to get it off the ground and clean up your gaming space.

Are you on a tighter budget? Acer has you covered for far less if you don’t mind stepping down to 1440p, a 165Hz refresh rate, and no HDMI 2.1 connections on a 27-inch display. Right now, Acer’s smaller gaming monitor is on sale for $200 at Amazon, which saves $150 from its list price and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Acer 42.5-inch 144Hz 4K Display features:

Leveraging state-of-the-art revolutionary technologies all housed in an iconic 42.5” screen, a 4K gaming experience is unleashed! And the results are remarkable, especially when you consider this CG7 monitor offers so much more! Get hyper with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms Visual Response Boost (VRB) on a VESA Certified DisplayHDR 1000 large format gaming display.

