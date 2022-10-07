Instant’s latest 6-in-1 Indoor Air Fryer Grill sees first notable price drop at $180 via Amazon

Amazon is now offering the latest Instant 6-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer for $179.99 shipped. This model launched in June at $200 and is now seeing the first notable price drop we have tracked on Amazon. It will keep the BBQ action going year round indoors with a built-in air fryer and a “filter to actively remove fumes.” On top of that, it can also handle baking, reheating, roasting, and dehydration tasks with the brand’s ClearCook viewing window so you can keep on eye on your meal. The lid detaches from the unit and everything, including the grill plate, air frying tray, and air frying basket are all dishwasher-safe for easy clean-ups. More details below.

If the more versatile and feature-rich Instant Pot model above is overkill for your simple indoor grilling needs this fall and winter, consider something like the Mueller Ultra Gourmet model. This electric grill is selling for $50 shipped on Amazon right now, delivering a 14-inch cooking surface with adjustable temperature control up to 400-degrees.

While we are upgrading the kitchen at a discount, scope out this offer on the best-selling Baratza Conical Coffee Grinder before you jump into the latest Vitamix sale. The brand is now serving up to $100 in savings on a range of its pro-grade blender solutions with 5- and 10-year warranties attached. The deals start from $300 (or less on refurbished units) and everything you need to know is waiting in yesterday’s deal coverage.

Instant 6-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer features:

6-IN-1 FUNCTIONS: Not only an indoor grill, but you can also air fry, bake, reheat, roast, and dehydrate!

CHARGRILLING EXPERIENCE: With heat delivered through the bottom of the unit, you get true sear marks for an authentic chargrilled results

MONITOR YOUR COOKING: Featuring a see-through lid that allows you to carefully monitor your cooking progress. “ClearCook” technology allows you to see what is happening without opening the lid!

EVENCRISP TECHNOLOGY: Advanced air fry technology delivers air through the center and around the basket for a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time!

