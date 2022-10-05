Take your coffee grinding next level with a best-selling Baratza Conical at $135 (Reg. $170+)

Peppercom (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the best-selling Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $135 shipped. Regularly up to $200 and more typically in the $170 range at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find with up to $65 in savings on the popular, relatively high-end coffee grinder. If you take your coffee and espresso game seriously, it all starts with choosing high-quality beans as well as a solid grinding solution, and the Baratza Encore certainly falls into that category. This model features 40 different grind settings with 40mm commercial-grade conical burrs to support a wide variety of brewing styles. Today’s deal is available in both the black and white models to match your decor alongside the front-mounted pulse button and relatively small footprint for a machine like this. Head below for more details.

One more notch down from the model above that will deliver a notably professional experience than those single spice grinders is the $100 OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder. But for more casual users, the KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder delivers something in between the most basic solutions and the pricey models, coming in at $40 shipped on Amazon.

The coffee deals don’t stop there though. If you need a new brewer entirely, there are some notable discounts floating around right now. First up we have Instant’s Pod Plus that brews beans, espresso, K-Cups, and Nespresso pods at $160 alongside a host of dedicated espresso machines with hundreds of dollars in savings from brands like Breville, Calphalon, and De’Longhi starting at $275. Swing by our home goods hub for even more.

Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder features:

SPECIALTY COFFEE ASSOCIATION AWARD WINNING GRINDERS – Baratza grinders are preferred by coffee professionals and backed by Baratza’s world class support.

GO-TO ENTRY LEVEL GRINDER – Baratza’s best-selling grinder, with its small footprint, is THE choice for brewing coffee at home. Available in White or Black.

USER FRIENDLY – A convenient, front-mounted pulse button, plus a simple ON/OFF switch make it easy to grind fresh coffee.

40 GRIND SETTINGS – Engineered with 40mm commercial-grade conical burrs that help you explore the extensive range of brew methods (espresso, Aeropress, Hario V60, Chemex, French Press, and automatic brewers).

