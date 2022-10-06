Vitamix fall sale offers as much as $100 off pro blenders from $300 (Up to 10-yr. warranties)

The latest Vitamix sale is now live and delivering up to $100 off a range of the brand’s pro-grade blenders. With prices starting from $300 (or even lower on Amazon refurbished options), now’s a notable chance to land one of the premium pro-grade blenders with a solid discount. These deals are available directly from Vitamix as well as over on Amazon and, as usual, are shipping with between 5 and 10 year warranties to protect your investment well into the future. Browse through all of the deals right here and head below for our top picks.

Vitamix Fall blender deals:

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender features:

With intuititive, versatile controls, exhilirating power, and durability backed up by a 5-year warranty, the new Explorian Series E310 will forever change the way you cook, it’s never been easier to become a Vitamix owner. Explore how easy it is to make healthy, whole-food recipes at home. From appetizers to dessert, the 48-ounce container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups.

