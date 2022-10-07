Ninja Foodi 10-qt. DualZone Air Fryer with smart thermometer at $200 shipped (Reg. $250)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja DZ550 Foodi 10-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer Multi-Cooker for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $250 like it currently fetches at Best Buy and directly from Ninja, this is $50 off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This family-sized cooker features a 10-quart capacity spread across a pair of air fry baskets. This allows you to cook “two foods two ways that finish at the same time.” It supports six cooking modes (air fry, air broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate) as well as including the included Foodi Smart Thermometer to ensure your meats are cooked to the ideal temperature without having to purchase one separately. More details below.

You can land a similar 10-quart Ninja dual basket air fryer (without the Foodi Smart Thermometer) in Amazon renewed condition for $150. While there are more affordable options out there, like this 8-quart Crownful model, we don’t have much experience with this brand.

This morning also saw the first notable price drop hit Instant’s latest 6-in-1 Indoor Air Fryer Grill and you’ll find even more cooking deals waiting in our home goods guide. We also have a new low on Instant’s VersaZone dual basket air fryer at $170, delivering the ability to transition back and forth between a dual basket cooker and a larger single traditional model. Dive in right here.

Ninja DZ550 Foodi 10-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Air Fryer features:

2 FOODS, 2 WAYS, AT THE SAME TIME: Eliminating back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer with 2 independent XL air fryer baskets.

SMART COOK SYSTEM: Achieve the perfect doneness, from rare to well-done, at the touch of a button with the integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer—no guesswork required.

DUALZONE TECHNOLOGY: The Smart Finish feature, unlocks cooking 2 foods 2 ways that finish at the same time, or the Match Cook feature, easily copies settings across zones for full 10-qt. capacity.

IQ BOOST: Optimally distributes power across each basket to cook a 6-lb. whole chicken and side as quickly as possible when Match Cook or Smart Finish is not selected.

