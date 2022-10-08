Apple’s prev-gen. 11-inch iPad Pro with 1TB storage hits $799 all-time low (Save $500)

Rikka Altland
$799

Through the end of today, Adorama is now offering Apple’s previous-generation 2020 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB for $799 shipped. Normally fetching $1,299, this is a new all-time low at $500 off while beating our previous mention of a 128GB version by an extra $29. You’d currently pay $1,429 for the new M1 model at Amazon, for comparison. Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro still delivers plenty of value despite not being the new M1 model, especially thanks to today’s discounts. It arrives with many of the features you’ll have come to expect like a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, USB-C connectivity, Face ID, and support for iPadOS 15. It’s powered by Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip and supplemented by 1TB of storage, four speakers, and a LiDAR-backed rear camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Then make sure to leverage your savings while upgrading to the latest from Apple and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

Or if you’d prefer to bring home a more compact iPadOS experience, we’re tracking some discounts from the end of last week. Returning to the second-best prices of all-time at $99 off, Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 now delivers a more portable offering with 8.3 inches of Liquid Retina display backed by Apple Pencil 2 support and other notable specs at $400.

11-inch iPad Pro features:

  • 11-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit Multi-Touch display with IPS technology
  • 2388-by-1668-pixel resolution at 264 pixels per inch (ppi)
  • ProMotion technology
  • Wide color display (P3)
  • True Tone display
  • Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
  • Fully laminated display
  • Antireflective coating 1.8% reflectivity
  • 600 nits brightness

Rikka Altland

