Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 returns to second-best prices with $99 discounts from $400

Rikka Altland -
Best of 9to5ToysAmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
Reg. $499+ From $400

Joining all of this week’s other best Apple deals, Amazon is now offering the latest iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB for $399.99 shipped. Down from $499, you’re looking at the first discount in a month, the second-best price at within $1 of the all-time low, and a rare chance to save. Those who need additional storage or even cellular connectivity are also in luck with much of the same $99 discounts.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the new iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’ve been a huge fan of the form-factor myself since picking one up last fall, though you don’t have to take just my word for it. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, as well. Head below for more.

One of my favorite aspects of the latest iPad mini 6 is that it does support the Apple Pencil 2, and that’s easily the best way you can leverage your savings from the tablet itself. Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory.

Then be sure to check out all of the other price cuts this week on the Apple front. Alongside the most compact iPadOS experience, you’ll also be able to save on M2 MacBook Pros, Apple Watch Series 8, and other recent releases. Not to mention, deeper clearance on previous-generation AirPods and more all right here.

Apple iPad mini 6 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Tested: Anker PowerCore 24K delivers versatile 140W USB...
PS5-enhanced 2022 Sony 4K OLED 4K Smart TVs with up to ...
Here we go! Get your very first look at Nintendo’...
Belkin’s 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger for iPhone 14...
Android app deals of the day: SpongeBob, Cyberlords, Do...
MSI’s refurb RTX 3080 / 11th Gen. i7 desktop is m...
Moment launches new Pixel 7/Pro cases with MagSafe supp...
Vacuum after cleaning leaves with this electric 2-in-1 ...
Load more...
Show More Comments