Dremel’s 4300 Rotary Tool Kit falls 20% and comes with five attachments at 2022 low of $100

Amazon is currently offering the Dremel 4300 Rotary Tool Kit with 5 attachments and 40 accessories for $99.99 shipped. Normally going for $124, this 20% discount marks a return to the 2022 low price we’ve tracked. It currently goes for $129 at Home Depot. This premium rotary tool features variable speeds between 5,000 and 35,000 RPM with electronic feedback for consistent power output and an innovative airflow system to prevent heat build-up. There is even a light built-in to help you see the work material that could be in shadow. In total there are five attachments for the tool with 40 accessories that range from cutting and sanding bits to polishing wheels. Head below for more.

While you’re grabbing this tool kit, you might as well grab some spare accessories given they will break over time. One option is the 13-piece maker accessory kit for $26 which includes carving, drilling, and sanding bits, plus some polishing wheels and grinding stones. The accessories that come in this kit are essentially the same as what you get in the Dremel above, but it is always good to have spares and extra parts as they can break.

Dremel 4300-5/40 Rotary Tool Kit features:

The Dremel 4300 is the first Dremel rotary tool to allow tool-less and collet-less accessory changes with the inclusion of the three-jaw chuck. The chuck accepts all Dremel accessory shank sizes for fast and convenient accessory changes without ever using a wrench. Featuring the all-new pivot light, your projects are well-lit with an optimum line of sight since the light pivots to direct illumination where you want it. Experiencing the full range of Dremel rotary tool applications is easier than ever because the 4300 offers our most powerful motor with built-in variable speed and electronic feedback circuitry. And the slim, ergonomic body design provides a comfortable 360-degree grip zone No matter how you hold it for extended ease of use. The completely redesigned airflow system lets the Dremel 4300 run cool, quiet, and smooth, so completing projects are more enjoyable than ever.

