Woot launches 1-day refurb iPhone 12/mini/Pro Max sale from $430 lows, much more

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation certified refurbished iPhones. Prime members will score free shipping, while a $6 fee will apply otherwise. This time around, a top pick falls to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which now starts at $699.99 for the 128GB capacity model in two colorways. Originally fetching $1,099, today’s offer is a new all-time low at $369 off. It beats our previous mention by $40 and is one of the first chances to save all summer.

Sporting a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, iPhone 12 Pro Max arrives as the largest of Apple’s previous-generation handsets. Powered by the A14 Bionic processor, you’ll find the recently refreshed square form-factor that harks back to older models. Alongside Ceramic Shield glass on the back, there’s also a 3-sensor camera array as well as 128GB or more of onboard storage. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Alongside everything else included in the sale, Woot is also marking down the smaller iPhone 12 in refurbished condition through the end of today. Starting at $439.99 for the 64GB capacity, this one is now down from the original $799 price tag while matching our previous mention for the all-time low. You’re looking at just about all of the same features above, just in a form-factor that’s centered around a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. There’s still 5G connectivity and an A14 Bionic chip, just with a dual camera array around back. Get a closer look in our hands-on review to see how this model compares.

Those 1-day Apple deals continue over to the iPhone 12 mini, which is also on sale. Starting at $359.99 for the 64GB model, several different styles are included in the discount and deliver $319 in savings. For comparison, our last mention was $370, and today’s offer is arriving at a new all-time low.

Delivering the most compact of Apple’s previous-generation smartphone lineup, iPhone 12 mini arrives with much of the same nostalgic, squared-off form-factor as you’ll find on the other handsets, just with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Available in several colors, each one is protected with a Ceramic Shield glass that rounds out the package alongside an A14 Bionic chip, Face ID, and 2-sensor camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

iPhone 12 Pro Max features:

iPhone 12 Pro Max pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone. The Super Retina XDR display increases to an expansive 6.7 inches2 while keeping a nearly identical size to iPhone 11 Pro Max, for the largest display ever on an iPhone and the highest resolution with nearly 3.5 million pixels. iPhone 12 Pro Max has a new, sophisticated flat-edge design that features a gorgeous surgical-grade stainless steel band paired with a precision-milled matte glass back and is available in four stunning finishes.

