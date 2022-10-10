Amazon Instant Pot sale up to $100 off: Air fryer ovens from $180, plus $10 accessories and more

Amazon has now kicked off a new Instant Pot sale to join its going price drops on the brand’s coffee makers. Featuring a range of the brand’s multi-cookers, air purifiers, and accessories from $10, one standout offer is on the 10-in-1 and 14-in-1 Instant Omni Pro Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo at $179.95 and $199.95 shipped. Regularly $250 and as much as $300 respectively, this is matching the second-best prices we have tracked in 2022 on both models. These all-in-one cookers deliver countertop baking, roasting, air frying, and rotisseries action, all without having to wait for your main oven to heat up. Double-layer glass doors, enough space for up to 12-inch pizzas, and all of the accessories you’ll need to get going are included here (temperature probe, enamel baking tray, stainless-steel oven rack, air frying basket, BBQ-style rotisserie spit and forks, lift tool, and more). Head below for additional Instant Pot deals.

Alongside accessory deals from $10 for folks already invested in the brand’s cookers, the latest Amazon Instant sale features its traditional pressure cooker-based models as well as some dedicated air fryers and even a host of air purifiers, all of which are organized on this landing page.

Then head over to our home goods guide for even more cooking and kitchen deals. One standout offer has Keurig’s regularly up to $100 K-Mini Coffee Maker now down at $50. Now available at up to 50% off in multiple colorways, this model only really ever goes on sale during holiday events and the like and you can get all of the details on what to expect in our deal coverage from this morning right here.

Instant Omni Pro features:

14-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, rotisserie, toast, warm, convection, slow cook, proof, split cook, temperature probe all in one appliance!

EvenCrisp TECHNOLOGY: Advanced technology that drives air flow top down for a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time!

SPLIT COOK: Combine two cooking programs to run in sequence, like baking mac-n-cheese and then broiling for a crisp finish on top!

EXTRA LARGE CAPACITY: Easily fits a 12” pizza, 6 slices of bread, a whole chicken and more. The perfect size to fit easily on your counter. Adjustable temperature ranges from 170 to 450 °F (76 to 232 °C)

