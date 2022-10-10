ASUS’ ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Mechanical Keyboard falls to new low of $100, more from $25

Amazon is currently offering deals on a selection of ASUS PC Gaming Peripherals with options starting from $25. Leading the way here is the ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Typically going for $120, this 17% discount, or $20 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Coming in the Tenkeyless form factor (TKL), you will miss out on some editing keys and have no Numpad, but you will have much more room for your mouse to maneuver around. It also comes equipped with ROG NX Red key switches for linear actuation with no tactile bump which decreases response times. One unique feature that I personally haven’t seen on another keyboard is the Instant Privacy key which minimizes all open apps and mutes all audio with a simple keypress. The keyboard is topped with an aluminum faceplate to stand up to everyday use while staying stylish in the process. Head below for more ASUS peripheral deals.

More ASUS deals:

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like the ones above. Looking to start streaming? We’re tracking a deal on the Anker PowerCast M300 Streaming USB Microphone within $2 of the all-time low at $40. Alongside the built-in headphone output, mic input gain control, and the desktop stand, it also features onboard RGB lighting with 23 selectable color options “to match your mood, create a certain type of atmosphere, or to complement your outfit.”

ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Mechanical Keyboard features:

ACTION READY. CRAFTED COMPACT. – A compact, tenkeyless mechanical keyboard with Xccurate Design – an extra-wide Ctrl key that’s easier to feel and find in the FPS frenzy. With ROG-tuned ROG NX mechanical switches, all-aluminum top plate, and more customizable Aura RGB lighting engineered into an ROG keyboard than ever before.

ROG NX MECHANICAL SWITCH – ROG-exclusive gaming switch – ROG NX Mechanical Switch with fast actuation and ROG-tuned force curves for great keystroke feel and feedback. The Strix Scope NX TKL empowers you to play like a pro and rise above the battlefield crowd.

READY FOR DAY & NIGHT – The Quick-Toggle Switch prepares ROG Strix Scope NX TKL for gaming or the daily grind, toggling the top row between media or function (Fn) key input – so it’s easy to switch modes for work or play. The keyboard is topped with an aluminum faceplate for everyday resilience, and finished with a striking slash aesthetic for a little touch of style.

