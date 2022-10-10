Anker’s PowerCast M300 USB mic lights up your stream with RGB action down at $40 today

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker PowerCast M300 Streaming USB Microphone for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a solid 20% of the going rate, matching our previous mention, and within $2 of the lowest we haver tracked. This model launched at the tail end of 2021 with a 16mm condenser capsule and a cardioid polar pattern to upgrade your vocal recording quality without breaking the bank. Alongside the built-in headphone output, mic input gain control, and the desktop stand, it also features onboard RGB lighting with 23 selectable color options “to match your mood, create a certain type of atmosphere, or to complement your outfit.” Head below for more details.

The HyperX SoloCast is another notable $40 option we had a chance to go hands-on with previously – be sure to check out our coverage of the brand’s new XLR ProCast streaming microphone that launched last week as well. But if you’re looking to get away for even less, the TONOR TC-777 will deliver similar USB connectivity at $35 shipped right now.

While we are talking Anker audio, head over to our coverage of its new Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds with the built-in heart rate sensor. And for more microphones we have featured recently, you’ll want to hit up details on Logitech’s new Blue Sona XLR mic, the new Wave DX XLR from Elgato, and PreSonus’ PD-70 Dynamic XLR Mic while it’s at the Amazon all-time low.

Anker PowerCast M300 USB Mic features:

Realistic Vocals: Sound more like yourself with a large, 16 mm condenser microphone that boasts a wide bit-depth and high sample rate. Record rich and pure sounds as the cardioid polar pattern picks up what you say without any background noise.

Plug and Play: This USB microphone for PC has no extra settings or extra steps. Just plug it in to get started on streaming your broadcast.

On-Board Gain Control: No need to fumble with complicated controls that are on a separate device. Easily adjust the volume right on your USB microphone to your liking, or mute it if you need to step away.

