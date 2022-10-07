Ninja’s refurb DualBrew Pro 14-Cup Coffee Maker with frother wand up to $130 off at $100

Alongside Amazon’s ongoing International Coffee Day sale, Woot has now kicked off a notable sale of its own featuring a host of accessories, ground beans, K-Cups, and the Ninja CFP451CO DualBrew Pro System 14-Cup Coffee Maker. Regularly $230 new directly from Ninja and elsewhere, you can now score a refurbished unit via Woot at $99.99 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). This is up to $130 off the new listing, well under the $180 Amazon price on the smaller CFP301 DualBrew, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. This model is capable of filling up an entire carafe or serving up single-serve via ground beans and K-Cup coffee pods. It provides your choice of four brew types (Classic, Rich, Over Ice, and Specialty) as well as a series of cup sizes and the built-in, fold-away frother for topping your caffeinated beverages with delicious puffs of milk. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty and you can get more details below.

As we mentioned above, Amazon is still offering a host of major discounts on several pages worth of K-Cups and ground beans. You’ll find its affordable in-house options as well as some of your favorite brands from Victor Allen’s and Starbucks to Levazza, Green Mountain, Kicking Horse, and much more represented here. Starting from just over $4 Prime shipped, now’s a great time to load up on coffee before your new brewer arrives or just to ensure you’re stocked up for the fall.

Joining this deal on the best-selling Baratza Conical Grinder and these espresso machines at up to $200 off, the Instant Pod Plus has also returned to its 2022 low at Amazon. Capable of brewing espresso, ground beans, K-Cups, and Nespresso pods, you can save $40 on one of the more versatile options on the market right now. Dive in right here for all of the details and hit up our home goods guide for more.

Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System features:

The Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System delivers Classic, Rich, Over Ice, and Specialty brews from your favorite coffee grounds or coffee pods. Customize your brew with 9 grounds sizes from single serve to carafe and 4 pod sizes from 6 to 12 oz. Use the built in fold-away frother to create cappuccinos, lattes & more.

