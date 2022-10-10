New low now live on LG’s 2022 65-inch 4K 120Hz VRR AirPlay 2 OLED TV at $1,597 ($900 off)

From now through Thursday (or until it sells out), Woot is offering the 2022 model LG 65-inch Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,596.99 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). Regularly $2,500 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $1,800, this model is currently sitting at the $1,797 low via Amazon and is now carrying the lowest cash discount we have tracked thus far. Today’s deal also beats out the previous BuyDig gift card offer we featured recently in terms of overall value. Alongside the 65-inches worth of self-lit LG OLED pixels, you’re looking at a 120Hz refresh rate panel with VRR support, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and four HDMI 2.1 ports. From there, you can expect to find AirPlay 2 streaming alongside Google Assistant and Alexa voice command support, three USB ports, and built-in Wi-Fi connectivity. More details below.

Just be sure to swing by our previous deal coverage of the 2022 LG C2 evo 4K TVs. While the 65-inch model isn’t as good a deal as the offer above, the 55- and 77-inch models are still at the lowest prices we have tracked with up to $270 in Visa gift cards attached right now.

If a smaller 55-inch QLED model will do the trick, we also spotted TCL’s latest 5-Series 4K Google TV on sale this morning. Now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low at $50 off the going rate, this model is now sale for one of the very first times with localized dimming zones, variable refresh rate support, and hands-free voice assistance courtesy of Google. All of the details you need on this offer are waiting right here and be sure to swing by our home theater hub for even more including the Bose fall sale that is offering up to $230 off its usually quite pricey audio systems.

LG 65-inch Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K features:

Made for movie buffs, gamers and sports fanatics, our most popular OLED in our premium lineup of TVs has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel that won’t go unnoticed. A Bright Idea, LG Brightness Booster works with our a9 processor and advanced picture algorithms to give you brighter picture. Make the impossible possible with our latest α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, engineered exclusively for LG OLED to automatically adjust your settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on whatever you’re watching. Immerse yourself in the action as our α9 Gen 5 AI Processor up-mixes 2-channel audio into virtual 7.1.2 channel sound for a cinema-like experience every time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!