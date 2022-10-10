TCL’s latest 55-inch 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV with VRR hits $400 all-time (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering TCL’s latest 55-inch 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV for $399.99 shipped. Down from $450, today’s offer marks a return to the all-time low for one of the very first times with $50 in savings. This recent release just hit the scene earlier this spring, arriving with some of the latest TV tech from TCL. The entire home theater upgrade comes centered around a 55-inch 4K QLED panel that is backed by 60 localized dimming zones with HDR for some added contrast as well as Variable Refresh Rate tech to help with gaming. Over on the smart features front, you’ll find Google TV powering the experience that enables hands-free access to Assistant on top of access to all of your favorite streaming services.

Clocking in at a bit less than the lead deal, those who can get away with a smaller setup will find the TCL 5-inch 5-Series TV at $380 instead. This one isn’t on sale, but still undercuts the lead deal by just a little bit more if you’re really only looking to bring a refreshed display to the bedroom or office and don’t need quite as much screen real estate. Still, you’re getting all of the same features otherwise, like the Google TV roster of streaming functionality and more.

But if you do want something a bit more worthy of the home theater, these PS5-enhanced 2022 Sony 4K OLED 4K Smart TVs are currently on sale for some of the best prices to date. Now starting at $1,298, you’re looking at bundled gift cards that deliver as much as $1,350 in savings across these much higher-end upgrades to your space.

TCL 55-inch 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV features:

TCL’s 5-Series QLED TV marries premium picture and endless entertainment for a stellar home theater experience. Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas.

