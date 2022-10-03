LG’s C2 OLED 120Hz 4K TVs with up to $270 gift cards hit new lows from $1,197 (Up to $1,070 off)

BuyDig is now offering a particular notable deal on the 2022 model LG 77-inch Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV at $2,696.99 shipped with $270 in Visa gift cards attached. Regularly $3,500 at Best Buy where it is now selling for $2,800 and currently sitting at the $2,697 Amazon all-time low without the gift cards, today’s BuyDig offers delivers up to $1,073 in savings for the lowest we have tracked on this model (you’ll also find deals on the smaller LG C2 TVs below). Its self-lit OLED pixels are joined by a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR support, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and four HDMI 2.1 ports. That’s on top of Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands, Apple’s AirPlay 2, three USB ports, and built-in Wi-Fi connectivity. Head below for more deals and details.

More LG C2 OLED evo Smart TV deals:

Alongside the now live Amazon Fire TV streaming media players starting from $20 (here’s all of the brand new Fire TV releases), we have some other more affordable smart TV deals on tap in the list below as well:

LG C2 OLED evo Smart TV features:

The versatile LG OLED C Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. LG self-lit OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter. Make the impossible possible with our latest a9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, engineered exclusively for LG OLED to automatically adjust your settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on whatever you’re watching. Be at the top of your game with NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium and VRR to experience real-time action—plus, the LG Game Optimizer and 4 HDMI 2.1 ports to get you (and keep you) in the action.

