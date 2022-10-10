M2 MacBook Air discounts land in fall Prime Day sale with $150 off from $1,049

We’re beginning to see fall Prime Day pricing roll out to Apple’s lineup of iPads and accessories, with the latest Macs now getting in on the savings. Right now the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air 512GB is now on sale for $1,349 shipped in several colorways. Down from $1,499, this is one of the first discounts, a match of the all-time low, and a rare chance to save $150 off the new release. The savings also continue over to the baseline 256GB model, which is now sitting at $100 off and matching the second-best price of $1,049.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

But if you don’t need the M2 performance gains, there really is still something to be said from the original M1 MacBook Air. You might be skipping MagSafe and the sleek new colorways, but will score much of the same lightweight package with even more sizable savings attached. Starting at $899, you’ll be able to save $100 thanks to clearance pricing from Amazon.

And for an even more portable way to take desktop-class Apple Silicon for a spin, all of today’s best price cuts are headlined by the best discounts yet on Apple’s latest 11- and 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros. Applying to both sizes as well as various storage capacities across each model, these are down to new all-time lows with at least $200 in savings and $699 starting price tags.

M2 MacBook Air features:

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!