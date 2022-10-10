Apple’s latest 11- and 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros fall to new all-time lows from $699 (Save $200+)

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Apple’s latest M1-powered iPad Pros with free shipping across the board. Headlining all of the savings is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB at $899. Normally fetching $1,199, today’s $300 price cut is delivering a new all-time low at well below previous $1,000 mentions. This is $100 under the best we’ve seen this year and delivers the best chance to save yet.

Even with news of a new 2022 model coming sometime soon, Apple’s latest iPad Pro for the time being provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if Apple’s newer and less-capable iPadOS device won’t cut it, today’s price cuts make it a little more affordable to step up to the pro side of the lineup. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

The savings today also carrying over to the 11-inch side of Apple’s latest M1 iPad Pro lineup. Applying to an assortment of storage capacities, you can now drop prices as low at $699 for the Wi-Fi 256GB model. You’d more regularly be paying $899 for this setup, with today’s offer delivering $200 in savings and a new all-time low. There’s also even deeper discounts up for grabs on higher-end storage models at $250 off.

Much like the 12.9-inch offering above, Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro comes powered by one of the powerful chips in the brand’s stable these days to enable plenty of flagship features. There’s a smaller Liquid Retina display, but still much of the same Thunderbolt connectivity, Apple Pencil 2 support, and Face ID.

Though whether you opt for the largest or smallest M1 iPad, using your savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil is a no brainer. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor at $129.

Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

