Save $300 on Samsung’s 3.1.2-ch. Soundbar and Subwoofer combo at low of $300 (Reg. $600)

For a limited time, Woot is offering the 2021 Samsung HW-Q600A 3.1.2-channel Soundbar System for $299.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $600, this 50% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. This same sound system currently goes for $405 over at Amazon. With 360 watts of total power, this sound system is compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content to surround you with sound during those movie marathons. Those with QLED Samsung TVs will benefit from Q-Symphony which syncs the TV speakers and sound system together over the HDMI connection for a “harmonious, cinematic experience.” Connectivity to the soundbar is handled by Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or HDMI with select Samsung smartphones able to play music with a simple tap on the soundbar. The soundbar itself has both front-facing and upward-firing speakers to create the surround sound effect with optional wireless rear channel speakers being available as well. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead go with the Samsung HW-A450/ZA 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $198. This more entry-level sound system still comes with a wireless subwoofer to add extra dynamics to the sound produced but lacks Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. You can connect the soundbar to your TV over Bluetooth or an optical audio cable with the ability to control your Samsung TV and sound system with just one remote, reducing the complexity that can come with bigger setups. Just like the option above, you can pick up some rear channel speakers at a later date to make a surround sound system from this soundbar and subwoofer.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. We’re rounding up all of the 4K TV deals for Amazon’s fall Prime Day event in our hub so you can easily find the best fit for your theater setup, whether it be a Samsung or Vizio model.

Samsung HW-Q600A 3.1.2-Channel Sound System features:

DOLBY ATMOS / DTS:X – Theater-quality sound that fires from the front, side and above for true audio immersion.

TRUE 3.1.2CH SOUND – The complete audio entertainment experience with 3 channels, 1 subwoofer and 2 up-firing channels.

SAMSUNG ACOUSTIC BEAM – Panoramic audio that dynamically moves with the action.

Q-SYMPHONY – Perfectly synchronized, fully immersive QLED TV and soundbar audio.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!