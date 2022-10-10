Sony’s photography-focused Xperia 5 III with dedicated shutter button hits $698 (Reg. $999)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Sony Xperia 5 III 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $698 shipped. Down from its usual $998 price tag, today’s offer is one of the first chances to save since shipping earlier in the year and a new all-time low. The $300 discount is $100 under our previous mention from back in April, as well. As one of the more recent additions to Sony’s stable of photography-focused smartphones, its Xperia 5 III comes centered around a Snapdragon 888 chip that powers the 6.1-inch 21:9 120Hz display. Though the real enticing features arrive for those who plan on using this as a camera first and foremost, with a unique feature set on that photography front. There is a triple sensor camera array around back that sports ZEISS optics, dual PDAF sensors for fast autofocus, and AS super resolution zoom to help capture far away subjects. Not to mention, 120FPS recording and plenty of customizable settings to complement the dedicated shutter button. All of the details are also available in our announcement coverage, too.

If you’re not sold on the photography-focused kit offered by the Xperia handset above, going with Google’s more affordable Pixel 6a is an easy to reccomend alternative. This model steps up to a more powerful Tensor chipset, and also delivers Google’s latest affordable smartphone experience with dual 12MP cameras, 6.1-inch display, and all-day battery life. Best of all, it’s still on sale for $349, getting you in on the action for even less.

Then be sure to go check out the very latest from Android, with the first price cuts going live on Google Pixel 7/Pro thanks to Amazon gift card bundles. Scoring you up to $200 in credit from the retailer, this is the best offer out there for scoring yourself one of Google’s new handsets without trading in a device or locking yourself into a 2-year carrier contract. Though our Android guide is also packed with other hardware discounts this week, too.

Sony Xperia 5 III features:

For those serious about creating and enjoying mobile content, the frosted glass and blasted metal frame of the Sony XPERIA 5 III Dual-SIM 128GB 5G Smartphone is packed with technology for photographers, cinephiles, and gamers alike. Taking cues from their Sony Alpha cameras, the triple rear 12MP lenses and ZEISS optics give you a wide range of imaging capabilities.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!