Add the WD_BLACK 2TB P10 Game Drive to your console/PC rig at the $65 Amazon 2022 low

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB P10 Game Drive for $64.79 shipped. Regularly $90 and currently on sale for $70 via Best Buy, this is more than $5 under our previous mention and a new Amazon 2022 low. By comparison to the SSD counterparts (the 500GB P40 version sells for $120), this model delivers a relatively affordable way to bring an extra 2TB of portable storage to your Xbox, PlayStation, or PC game library. As you might know from our hands-on review, It features the usual WD-BLACK metal top plate build with the slightly industrial-style design, a 3-year warranty, and ships with the cable you’ll need to connect it to your system. Get a closer look at what to expect right here and head below for more details.

But if the gaming focus above isn’t overly important for your storage needs, take a look at the WD 2TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive. This one delivers the same amount of storage space, is one of the more popular options avialble on Amazon, and sells for a couple bucks less at $62 shipped.

Alongside our hands-on look at the new WD_BLACK SN850X internal solution, we also just had a chance to review the latest WD_BLACK P40 portable SSD. While this one certainly isn’t as affordable as the model featured above, it is also much faster in terms of transfer speeds, delivers some particularly notable RGB lighting action, and a similar industrial-style design. Get a complete breakdown of what it is capable of as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series right here.

WD_BLACK 2TB P10 Game Drive features:

Available in capacities up to 5TB that can hold up to 125 games, so that you can save old favorites and still have room for new titles (As used for storage capacity, one terabyte (TB) = one trillion bytes. Total accessible capacity varies depending on operating environment. Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors.)

Comes with an 18-inch (457mm) USB Type-A to Micro-B cable with SuperSpeed interface up to 5Gbps (Cable length may vary.)

Compatible with Xbox Series X/S (play and store Xbox One games, archive Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games) and PlayStation 5 (play and store PS4 games, archive PS5 games) consoles

