Save 33% on Z GRILLS’ 8-in-1 Portable Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker at new low of $200

Amazon is now offering the Z GRILLS ZPG-200A 8-in-1 Portable Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $199.99 shipped. Normally going for $299, this solid 33% price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen while also being just the second drop to date. This portable grill and smoker features a digital control system to ensure heat is evenly distributed and allows you to control said heat with a temperature range of 180 to 375° F. This is what gives you the ability to grill, smoke, bake, roast, sear, braise, barbecue, and char-grill whatever you want across the 202-square inches of cooking area. The 8-pound hopper allows you to cook for up to 10 hours without needing to refill the pellets and grease that drops off of your food is collected in a bucket on the back. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget but still want to grill out at parties, you could instead grab the Cuisinart 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill for $22. While not a pellet grill, this will still allow you to cook out while camping or traveling with supplies for charcoal grilling being easy to find just about anywhere. You do lose out on the digital control and 202-square inch cooking area as this steps it down to just 150-square inches.

We’re also tracking a new Instant Pot sale joining price drops on its coffee makers featuring a range of its multi-cookers, air purifiers, and accessories starting from $10. Two standouts here are the 10-in-1 and 14-in-1 Instant Omni Pro Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combos for $180 and $200 respectively. These all-in-one cookers deliver countertop baking, roasting, air frying, and rotisseries action, all without having to wait for your main oven to heat up. Double-layer glass doors, enough space for up to 12-inch pizzas, and all of the accessories you’ll need to get going are included here (temperature probe, enamel baking tray, stainless-steel oven rack, air frying basket, BBQ-style rotisserie spit and forks, lift tool, and more).

Z GRILLS 8-in-1 Portable Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker features:

Digital Control System: Using our digital temperature control technology, distribution of heat is even across the entire cooking surface, which provides you perfect consistency across the entire portable pellet grill cooking surface for delicious meals on every occasion.

Built to Last: Sturdy steel construction with a high-temperature powder coating finish makes the pellet grill long-lasting, bringing you years of ultimate wood-fired grilling experience.

Smoke, Grill, and Everything in Between: With its 180° to 375° F (and higher) temperature range, this pellet grill has 8-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, sear, braise, barbecue, and char-grill with incredible hardwood flavor.

